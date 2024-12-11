Sheshatshiu RCMP arrests man for drug impaired driving

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 6 for drug impaired operation.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Friday, police were patrolling on Peenamin Drive and observed a vehicle that was pulled over on the shoulder of the road idling. Police stopped to check on the driver, who was initially unresponsive, and found that the man showed signs of drug impairment and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and was transported to Labrador Health Centre where samples of his blood were collected.

The investigation is continuing. Officers are awaiting the results of the blood samples to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate.