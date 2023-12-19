St. John’s City Councillor Ian Froude steps down

Ward 4 St. John’s City Councillor Ian Froude announced that he is stepping down from city council, effective Friday December 22nd.

Froude was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected by acclamation in 2021. He says he is no longer motivated to do the role in the way it should be done, stating he has other opportunities he wants to pursue, including building his business.

“I am choosing to leave so that I have more emotional, mental and physical energy to spend with my family; and to build my business, Pedal & Shift Consulting, and take on other adventures.

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our City. In particular I’m proud of the progress that I have helped make on public transit, climate change action, walking and biking infrastructure, accessibility, housing density, and sidewalk snow clearing.”