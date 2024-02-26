St. John’s City Councillor Debbie Hanlon fighting aggressive form of cancer

St. John’s City Councillor Debbie Hanlon is fighting an aggressive cancer, and will be taking leave from her role as city councillor for the foreseeable future.

Her family took to social media to say her symptoms came on very quickly, but fortunately she was able to receive quality care from the phenomenal hospital staff in time. Hanlon is still admitted to the hospital and will be for the immediate future.

The Facebook post details that her chemo treatment has been intense but so far she is responding well. For the time being, while Hanlon focuses on healing, her council duties have ceased and her real estate business is being run by her rock solid team.

Family members say if you’d like to reach out to Debbie Hanlon please do so through her Facebook page which is currently being run by her family. They will be sure and pass along your well wishes.