St. John’s announces details on ChillFest

ChillFest, the annual winter festival in St. John’s, will take place from February 9 to 14.

There are several events for all ages. Events include skating parties at The Loop, snowshoeing and skiing at Pippy Park, free swims, a Kitchen Party, Trivia Night at Cojones, Freez’n Fun Run at Bowring Park and a MegaPlay event for families and children.

There will also be a Winter scavenger hunt at Bowring Park, Bannerman Park, Victoria Park and the St. John’s Community Farmers’ Market. Five words will be hidden throughout the parks or market to reveal the mystery phrase. Each venue has a different set of words to make a different phrase.

While all events are free, registration may be required for some events.

A complete schedule of events can be found at StJohns.ca/ChillFest.