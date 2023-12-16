St. John’s announces details for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The City of St. John’s invites everyone to ring in the New Year with fun, free, family-friendly activities on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Gym and Swim
- For families of all ages at the H.G.R. Mews Community Centre and Paul Reynolds Community Centre.
- Access to gym facilities will be available from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Two free swim times are available: 9 to 9:50 a.m. and 10 to10:50 a.m.
Skating Party at The Loop, Bannerman Park
- Grab your skates and helmet to enjoy a skating party with holiday music, free hot chocolate and party favours at the Loop from 5 to 7 p.m.
- This event depends on ice conditions, please call the Loop Line at 733-LOOP (5667) to check if it’s open.
Countdown Celebration to the fireworks at Quidi Vidi Lake, Carnell Drive
- Join our outdoor party at 7 p.m. with a Live DJ and host Robert Shawn from OZFM as they count us down to the 8 p.m. Fireworks.
- Don’t forget to bundle up in case of cold weather. Hosted by the City of St. John’s, NTV, and OZ FM.
- Accessible viewing and noise cancelling headphone will be available onsite.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake
- The New Year’s Eve fireworks display will occur at 8 p.m. over Quidi Vidi Lake. It will also be recorded and aired on NTV.
- Accessible parking for the fireworks is available at the Dominion Memorial Market.
- In the case of unsuitable weather for fireworks, the display will be postponed to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2024.