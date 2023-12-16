St. John’s announces details for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The City of St. John’s invites everyone to ring in the New Year with fun, free, family-friendly activities on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Gym and Swim

For families of all ages at the H.G.R. Mews Community Centre and Paul Reynolds Community Centre.

Access to gym facilities will be available from 9 to 11 a.m.

Two free swim times are available: 9 to 9:50 a.m. and 10 to10:50 a.m.

Skating Party at The Loop, Bannerman Park

Grab your skates and helmet to enjoy a skating party with holiday music, free hot chocolate and party favours at the Loop from 5 to 7 p.m.

This event depends on ice conditions, please call the Loop Line at 733-LOOP (5667) to check if it’s open.

Countdown Celebration to the fireworks at Quidi Vidi Lake, Carnell Drive

Join our outdoor party at 7 p.m. with a Live DJ and host Robert Shawn from OZFM as they count us down to the 8 p.m. Fireworks.

Don’t forget to bundle up in case of cold weather. Hosted by the City of St. John’s, NTV, and OZ FM.

Accessible viewing and noise cancelling headphone will be available onsite.



New Year’s Eve Fireworks over Quidi Vidi Lake