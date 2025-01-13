Springdale RCMP investigate fatal crash on TCH near South Brook

A 75-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near South Brook on January 10, 2025.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Springdale RCMP received the report of the crash. Policed arrived on scene to find a truck resting on its side down over an embankment. Three passengers were outside the vehicle and two other passengers, including the driver, remained inside the truck.

Officers assisted with the removal of the driver from the vehicle and performed CPR on the remaining vehicle occupant, who died at the scene.

Road and weather conditions were reported as being poor with reduced visibility and slippery roads at the time of the crash. The investigation is continuing.