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Regiment falls 3-0 to Armada in Game 5

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The Newfoundland Regiment lost 3-0 to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre, falling behind three games to two in their playoff series.


Blainville goaltender William Lacelle stopped all 32 shots he faced to earn the shutout.


The game was scoreless through the first period before Justin Carbonneau opened the scoring with just over 10 minutes left in the second. Olivier Lemieux then scored twice late in the period to make it 3-0 after two periods.


The Regiment had a strong push in the third but could not get one past Lacelle.


The series now shifts to Boisbriand for Game Six on Sunday afternoon. The opening face-off at the Centre d’Excellence Sports Rousseau is set for 4:30 p.m. Newfoundland time.

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