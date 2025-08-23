Gavin Baggs caps memorable Canada Games performance with fourth medal for Team N.L.

Sports August 23rd, 2025

Gavin Baggs of Paradise has capped an historic run at the 2025 Canada Summer by winning silver in the 400-metre Wheelchair Men’s Race Saturday.

Baggs’ performance is a monumental achievement for Team N.L., as he added his third athletics medal of the Games to his collection. Earlier this week, he struck gold in the 1500-metre Wheelchair Men’s Race and claimed silver in the 100-metre Wheelchair Men’s Race.

His Canada Games success began in Week 1, when he captured a silver medal in 400-metre Freestyle Para Swimming, becoming Team NL’s first medalist of the Games.

“It’s been an unforgettable experience,” said Baggs. “It’s been my favourite Games so far for so

many reasons. I’m really proud to call Newfoundland and Labrador home.”