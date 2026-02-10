NEWS

Canada wins silver medal in short-track mixed team relay at Winter Olympics

Canada won its third medal at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning with a brilliant performance in speed skating. Canada captured a silver medal in the short-track mixed team relay with the quartet finishing behind host Italy for gold.

Canada is the reigning world champion in mixed relay, but finished off the podium at the 2022 Beijing Games after being disqualified.

It is Canada’s third medal overall at the Games, following bronze medals by speedskater Valerie Maltais and freestyle skier Megan Oldham.

It’s a big day for women’s hockey. Team Canada is 2-0 at the event following wins over Switzerland and Czechia. However, the big test comes later today as they face off against rival United States.

Another medal contender Canadian athlete will begin competition today. Moguls star, and Canadian flag-bearer, Mikaël Kingsbury returns for his fourth Olympics today.

