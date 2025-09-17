Brad Gushue retiring from curling after this season

News, Sports September 17th, 2025

Curling legend Brad Gushue announced on social media Wednesday that this will be his final year in competitive curling.

Gushue said he made a list of goals many years ago and he feels like he is one of the “lucky few” to have achieved them.

“That’s given me the confidence to make this decision now to leave on a high note with no regrets, no challenge left unanswered, and no expectation left unmet,” Gushue said in an emotional video. “For me, this is about my family and my team.”

This final season will cap a storied career for Gushue, who put Newfoundland and Labrador on the curlign map. His accomplishments include winning a record six Brier titles as a skip, Olympic gold and bronze medals, and a world championship.