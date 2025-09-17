NEWS

News

Brad Gushue retiring from curling after this season

News, Sports

Curling legend Brad Gushue announced on social media Wednesday that this will be his final year in competitive curling.

Gushue said he made a list of goals many years ago and he feels like he is one of the “lucky few” to have achieved them.

“That’s given me the confidence to make this decision now to leave on a high note with no regrets, no challenge left unanswered, and no expectation left unmet,” Gushue said in an emotional video. “For me, this is about my family and my team.”

This final season will cap a storied career for Gushue, who put Newfoundland and Labrador on the curlign map. His accomplishments include winning a record six Brier titles as a skip, Olympic gold and bronze medals, and a world championship.

Related Articles

Do you want to be part of the 2025 Canada Summer Games? 
Read more
Future N.L. star waits to be drafted into QMJHL
Read more
Five young N.L. sailors to showcase their talents at 2025 Canada Summer Games
Read more
Kate Bazeley sets new women’s record in 2025 Tely 10 Mile Road Race
Read more
Abby Newhook drafted by Boston Fleet in PWHL
Read more
Aquarena upgrades moving along swimmingly for Canada Summer Games
Read more
Back to top