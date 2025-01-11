Special Weather Statement issued for large waves, high water levels Sunday morning

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for large waves, pounding surf and elevated sea water levels, possibly exceeding high astronomical tide levels. The Special Weather Statement is in effect for Sunday morning’s high tide, which will occur between 4:30 AM to 8:30 AM, depending upon location. The following areas coastal locations are included in the statement:

Avalon Peninsula North

St. John’s and vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville and vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Terra Nova

Maximum wave heights are expected to between 5 and 8 metres, and they will be breaking upon shore. Shore or beach erosion and damage to coastal infrastructure is possible in vulnerable areas.