Special ballot voting begins in Conception Bay East-Bell Island by-election with four candidates running

Special Ballot voting is now available in the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island.

Electors can request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit by visiting the Elections Newfoundland and Labrador website at www.elections.gov.nl.ca or they may vote in person at any of the office locations:

District Returning Office located at 1655 Topsail Road, in Paradise; and

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador’s head office at 24 Stavanger Drive in St. John’s.

Both offices are open for Special Ballot voting during the following hours:

Monday – 9:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 9:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – 9:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m.

Friday – 9:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday – 11:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For residents of Bell Island there is an office located at 10 Lance Cove Beach Road (residence of Amelia Highmore) and the office is open during the following hours:

Monday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The deadline to request a vote by mail Special Ballot kit, or to vote in person by Special Ballot is Monday, January 22, at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the Conception Bay East – Bell Island Returning Office at (709) 781-6430, or Elections Newfoundland and Labrador toll-free at 1-877-729-7987 or visit www.elections.gov.nl.ca.

Nominations have formally closed on Sunday with four names on the ballot.

