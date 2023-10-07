SPCA makes heartfelt plea after removing 30 animals from Corner Brook home

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

It’s a devastating story from the province’s west coast. According to the city’s SPCA, 30 animals were recently removed from a home under an alleged hoarding situation.

A team of volunteers spent three, 16 hour days last weekend helping remove the animals to a safe place.

The City of Corner Brook offers animal control during the weekdays, therefore volunteers, according to the SPCA, continues to step in and help on evenings and weekends.

A city owned building was found to shelter the animals. The SPCA was advised it could be a temporary location.

However, the SPCA says a meeting with the City of Corner Brook further complicated the issue. The following is a statement from the SPCA outlining the details of that meeting.

NTV News will be following the story.