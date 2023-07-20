Some rain tonight and a touch cooler on Friday… the humidity sticks around

An area of rain will pass from the South Coast thru Central and northeastern Newfoundland overnight. This may bring some locally heavy rainfall and the possibility of some thunderstorms. Areas along the west coast and the east coast will just see some showers. Lows will be in the 18 to 20 range again. Future radar times out the rainfall very well.
Friday will see a few lingering showers in the morning over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, including on the Avalon. Otherwise, it will be another warm and humid day, with highs in the upper teens to middle and upper 20s. The coolest readings will be found near south-facing shores, in the onshore flow. These areas will also see some fog and drizzle.
Labrador will see a quiet evening with lows in the teens to near 20. Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20s west, to near 20 north and close to 30 in the Mary’s Harbour area. Some spots along the Strait of Belle Isle will see some fog and drizzle.
