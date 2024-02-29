Snowmobile racers get ready for Cain’s Quest in Labrador City

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

It’s known as the most gruelling endurance snowmobile race in the world. Today, Cain’s Quest officially kicks off in Labrador City.

70 snowmobiles rode into the arena earlier today for their final equipment check and inspection. 35 teams of two will compete over roughly one week covering 3,000 kilometres through the rugged north.

Racers from all over the world will push their bodies and machines in an all-out race to the finish line. Right now a lively crowd is enjoying fan appreciation night before the race begins on Sunday.