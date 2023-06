The Canadian Forces 431 Squadron, known to everybody as the Snowbirds, put on a show Wednesday at Gander International Airport.

The weather was just about perfect, and visitors came from around the region to see the 45-minute show featuring maneuvers and aerobatics from Canada’s only military demonstration flight team.

The Snowbirds are currently performing as an eight-aircraft team instead of nine. On Saturday, they will be in Conception Bay South and then it’s on to Nova Scotia.