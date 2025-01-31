Snow squalls prompt school closures in western Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding the afternoon classes:

Bayview Academy

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional High

Eastside Elementary

Elwood Elementary

Elwood Regional High

J.J. Curling Elementary

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

Pathfinder Learning Centre

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. James All Grade

St. Michael’s Elementary

St. Peter’s Academy

Stephenville Elementary

Stephenville High

Stephenville Middle School

Stephenville Primary

Templeton Academy

Xavier Junior High

