Snow squalls prompt school closures in western Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding the afternoon classes:
Bayview Academy
C.C. Loughlin Elementary
Corner Brook Intermediate
Corner Brook Regional High
Eastside Elementary
Elwood Elementary
Elwood Regional High
J.J. Curling Elementary
Pasadena Academy
Pasadena Elementary
Pathfinder Learning Centre
Sacred Heart Elementary
St. James All Grade
St. Michael’s Elementary
St. Peter’s Academy
Stephenville Elementary
Stephenville High
Stephenville Middle School
Stephenville Primary
Templeton Academy
Xavier Junior High
