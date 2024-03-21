Snow, rain, and wind are on the docket for Thursday

Don’t let the beautiful sunrise fool you; we are in for a bit of a messy day across the Island!
An area of low pressure will swirl its way through New Brunswick and Quebec today and send a bit of snow, rain, and wind across the Island as it does so. Luckily, we are looking at generally nuisance amounts amount of snow (10 cm or less) and rainfall less than 40 mm. The heaviest rain and highest snowfall totals will be found over the eastern sections of the Island today. Areas to the west will also see some som each, but generally lower amounts.
A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the Avalon North, Southeast, and Southwest today for up to 45 mm of rain. There is no Rainfall Warning in effect for St. John’s and most of the Southern Shore.
Snow will fly before the rain and generally amounts on the Island will be light. The snow will arrive later this morning and will fall for a few hours before the transition over to rain. Snowfall amounts will be 5 to 10 cm at most, with the highest amounts being in a narrow swath just west of the eastern side of the Avalon Peninsula.
On top of the rain and snow today, some wind is also expected. Wind speeds will not be overly high for most areas. I’m expecting gusts as high as 70 or 80 km/h at the most. However, a Wreckhouse Wind Warning is in effect for this afternoon for southeasterlies gusting as high as 120 km/h.
Futurecast times out the arrival of the snow and rain for you quite well, and you can see that in the video below. Remember that blue is snow, pink is mix, and green is rain. This should help you plan out the day, hour by hour, and give you a good idea of what to expect across the region.
Rain and snow will end on the Island overnight, and then a winter storm will transition to the Labrador Coast on Friday. Snowfall amounts are expected to be in the 10 to 15 cm range, with higher amounts possible. Blowing Snow Advisories are in effect for much of the coast late tonight into Friday afternoon. Wind speeds will also gust to 80 km/h at times during that time frame. Snow will ease on the coast of Labrador late Friday. Speaking of Friday, there will be intense flurries and snow squalls over western Newfoundland Friday. Keep this in mind if your travels are going to be taking you through that area.