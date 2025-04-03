Snow is in Friday’s forecast for the Island

A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Newfoundland between late Thursday night and Friday. With plenty of cold air in place, snow will fly over much of the region during that time frame. While the amounts will not be overly significant, they will be enough to make for wintry travel and could result in flight delays from Deer Lake, Gander, and St. John’s.
If you’d like more details on the forecast, please watch the video at the top of the page. That’s my forecast from Thursday’s Evening News Hour.
Have a great evening!
Eddie