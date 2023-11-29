Snow ends in eastern/central Newfoundland this evening, chilly temps settle in for Thursday

The frustrating area of low pressure that brought the snow and rain to eastern and central Newfoundland on Wednesday will move into the North Atlantic overnight, taking the snow with it. Behind the low, we are in for a chilly day across the Province on Thursday. More sunshine will also be seen across the region, however, areas of onshore flurries will make for locally stormy conditions at times from tonight through Thursday for parts of western, southern, and southeastern Newfoundland, including on the Avalon Peninsula.
My full forecast is in the video (above) from Wednesday’s NTV Evening News Hour