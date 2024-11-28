Snow-covered roads in some areas along with ferry and flight delays

On portions of the west coast, including Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm, Wiltondale to Rocky Harbour, Deer Lake to Wiltondale, Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo, and near St. Anthony, roads are partly snow-covered. Elsewhere across the Island, roads are wet with good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is good.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings tonight and Friday morning. The MV Flanders is on schedule Between Bell Island and Portugal Cove, service started at 5:00 a.m. and will go load and go as long as traffic warrants. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed and PAL Flights 902, 924, and 923 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 934 and 924 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.