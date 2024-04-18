Snow-covered roads in central Newfoundland

Across most of Central Newfoundland, roads are partly snow-covered with slushy patches and fair to good visibility. Roads are bare and wet across the west coast, Burin Peninsula, and Avalon Peninsula.

Roads across Labrador are bare and dry with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is out of service and all crossings for today are cancelled. Marine Atlantic is on schedule and other provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Air Canada flights 686 and 691 are cancelled, and Air Canada Flight 698 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Westjet Flight 9147 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.