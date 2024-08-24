SJRFD warning public of unauthorized safety certifications

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) is advising all citizens of a notification from UL Solutions that two products bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States and Canada. The UL Mark is placed on products deemed safe for use in the United States and Canada, as tested by Underwriters Laboratories Solutions. It is unknown if the following products comply with any safety standards

A Wi-Fi smoke detector, known to be distributed by Jinlankeji Co. Ltd. under the “Jllom” brand, and sold through e-commerce retailers, bears an unauthorized UL Certification Mark. UL Solutions recommends that the product be removed from service and be replaced with a UL Certified smoke detector.

A second product, a battery charger known to have been distributed through Yongkang FeiNuo Trading Co. Ltd. / Yongkang Xincheng Gongmao Co. Ltd., has also been identified. The product is named as an FN 60V Battery Charger, and online retailers identify the product as a battery charger for Electric Scooters.

Along with an unauthorized UL Certification Mark the battery charger also bears the following:

FN 60V

BATTERY CHARGER

MODEL: DCSP672300

INPUT: AC100-240C 50/60Hz

OUTPUT: DC67.2V 3.0A

UL Solutions recommends that the product be removed from service.