Six people arrested for impaired operation by RCMP over this past weekend

This past weekend, six individuals were arrested by RCMP NL for impaired driving offences. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 2, Port Saunders RCMP received a number of reports involving a suspected impaired driver. Police located the described vehicle parked at a residence. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were nearly four times the legal limit.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, police stopped a vehicle in Stephenville Crossing. The driver, a 52-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 3, RCMP Traffic Services West stopped a vehicle traveling 105 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Piccadilly. The driver, a 47-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit. He was ticketed for the speed.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP stopped a vehicle that crossed into the oncoming lane on Grand Bay West Road in Port aux Basques. The driver, a 40-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on August 4, an officer with RCMP Traffic Services West stopped an all-terrain vehicle on the Main Road in Lourdes. The operator, a 62-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on August 4, Bay Roberts RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on the Conception Bay Highway in Clarkes Beach. The described vehicle was located and a traffic stop was completed. The driver, a 43-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were two and a half times the legal limit.

The drivers were released from custody and are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired driving. Each driver received a licence suspension and all vehicles were seized and impounded.