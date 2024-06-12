Six individuals are under investigation by RCMP for impaired operation

RCMP in this province are investigating six individuals for impaired driving after incidents this past weekend.

On Friday, RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in Musgrave Harbour. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. Also on Friday RCMP were dispatched to an ATV crash on a dirt road in Codroy. The operator showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Kelland Drive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. A vehicle struck a power pole causing extensive damage to the pole. The driver now faces charges of impaired operation and refusing to comply with a roadside breath demand.

RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver at a commercial property in Whitbourne on Saturday. The 57-year-old man showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested.

Later that evening, in Stephenville, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Mississippi Drive. The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot before police arrival. RCMP located the driver hiding in a wooded area. The man was arrested.

Finally, on Sunday, Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Fortune. A vehicle, with three occupants, one of which was a child, had departed the roadway. The two passengers in the vehicle received minor injuries.