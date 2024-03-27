SIRT-NL charges RCMP officer with perjury, obstructing justice

The Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador (SIRT-NL) has charged an RCMP officer for lying while on the stand at court last year.

Cst. Paul Durdle was an active member of the force in June 2023 when he allegedly gave false evidence during the trial of another RCMP officer.

While the news release issued today by SIRT-NL Michael King doesn’t say which case it involved, last year Durdle testified in the trial of RCMP officer Michael Wheeler at Supreme Court in St. John’s. Wheeler was convicted of carelessly using his firearm and pointing a firearm at his girlfriend, Durdle and Durdle’s girlfriend when they were together at a house on Bell Island in 2018.

Durdle has since resigned from his position. He faces charges of perjury and obstructing justice.

Durdle is scheduled to appear in court May 14.