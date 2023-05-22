Updated: Single-vehicle crash sends one to hospital, closes portion of ORR

A portion of the Outer Ring Road was closed for a time on Monday following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the westbound lanes of the highway between Thorburn Road and Topsail Road, at about 4:00 p.m.. The driver of a westbound sedan had lost control, with the car going into the ditch on the side of the road. The vehicle then rolled over and came back out of the ditch, coming to rest in the lanes of travel.

Marks on the shoulder indicate where a vehicle left the road then bounced out of the ditch. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as non life-threatening. The vehicle sustained extensive damage. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the westbound lanes of the highway as they conducted their investigation.

One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Earlier story:

A single-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on the Outer Ring Road at this hour.

Crews were called to the scene, in the westbound lanes between Thorburn and Topsail Roads, at about 4:00. One person has been sent to hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Thorburn Road, and are expected to remain closed until around 7:00 p.m..

NTV News will have more as it becomes available.