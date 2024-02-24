Single-vehicle crash sends one person to hospital

A single-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Pitts Memorial Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. following the incident. The driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control shortly before reaching the exit to Ruth Avenue. The vehicle struck a snowbank on the side of the road and became airborne. The vehicle landed a roughly ten metres away after rolling over.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The vehicle sustained significant damage.

Roads were wet in heavy fog at the time of the crash. Several motorists were observed traveling past the emergency scene at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing personnel and apparatus. An official on the scene urged the public to slow down and move over when passing any emergency scene.