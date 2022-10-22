Post Views: 0
Arts & Entertainment News Silver Linings

Silver Linings: ‘King and Queen’s’ concert coming to Holy Heart Theatre

By Beth Penney 5 hours ago

Do you love Elvis and classic country? Well, you won’t want to miss an upcoming show at the Holy Heart Theatre. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings. 

video
play-sharp-fill
Post Views: 0

Scroll to top