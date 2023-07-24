Silver Linings: Huge show of support as teen leaves Janeway after five-week stay

- Home
After five weeks in the Janeway Children’s Hospital, Bay Roberts teen Devon Crane walked out, to a huge show of support from friends and family. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings.
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off last night in Halifax. Bringing together more than 750 Indigenous nations, to celebrate sport and culture.
Including plenty of athletes from this province. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings.
Tonight in Silver Linings, Beth Penney tells us about a group of volunteers, who are putting smiles on the faces of seniors here in this province.
An upcoming community event will help raise money women’s mental health programs at Stella’s Circle. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings.