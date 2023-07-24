Silver Linings

Silver Linings: Huge show of support as teen leaves Janeway after five-week stay

By Web Team
Published on July 24, 2023 at 3:58 pm
Updated on July 24, 2023 8:24 pm

After five weeks in the Janeway Children’s Hospital, Bay Roberts teen Devon Crane walked out, to a huge show of support from friends and family. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings. 

