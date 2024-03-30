Significant damage on the West Coast after major flooding

After more than 100 mm of rainfall, the West Coast is facing some major damage due to flooding.

This video was taken yesterday (March 29, 2024), and shows the final stages of the washout at Rouzes Brook on the Port au Port Peninsula in the town of Cape St. George. This is roughly 10 kilometers down Route 460 from Marches Point, which also washed out earlier this morning. Some people are stranded between. However, nobody appears to be hurt.

Motorists are advised that a section of Highway 460, located on the Port-au-Port Peninsula, has been impacted by severe flooding and washouts. At this time, Highway 460 is closed in both directions from Marches Point to De Grau.

Transportation and Infrastructure officials, engineers and contractors are on site today (Saturday, March 30) to assess damage, make appropriate repairs and determine alternate routes where necessary. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area, and to check NL 511 via the mobile app, nl511.ca or call 511 for updated driving conditions.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is currently activated to Level 1 – Enhanced Monitoring. Necessary partners are engaged, and the situation continues to be monitored.

Video credit: Randy Alexander