Sights and sounds of Halloween

Posted: October 31, 2023 6:29 pm
By Earl Noble


As children of all ages take to the streets in search of candy, enjoy some sights and sounds of Halloween, captured around the St. John’s and Mount Pearl metro area.

Everybody at NTV and OZFM wish you a fun, spooky, and safe Halloween.

