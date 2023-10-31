Sights and sounds of Halloween

It’s a milestone for techNL, celebrating 10 years as an organization, and its an expanding one. This year, kicking off Innovation week, the industry is promoting jobs in technology and encouraging the public to get curious with tech advancements, including artificial intelligence applications in day to day life.

Today, techNL launched a new campaign designed to attract new talent to fulfill the 1.5 billion dollar industries demands here. The new campaign titled ‘Making Waves in Newfoundland and Labrador’ highlights what makes work and life in tech within the province so unique.

Over the next three days, innovation week in St. John’s will host speakers on AI and the latest on scaling a tech company. More details can be found at www.findyourfuturenl.ca