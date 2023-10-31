As children of all ages take to the streets in search of candy, enjoy some sights and sounds of Halloween, captured around the St. John’s and Mount Pearl metro area.
Everybody at NTV and OZFM wish you a fun, spooky, and safe Halloween.
Innovation Week Celebrates NL Tech CompaniesBy Jodi Cooke — October 31, 2023
It’s a milestone for techNL, celebrating 10 years as an organization, and its an expanding one. This year, kicking off Innovation week, the industry is promoting jobs in technology and encouraging the public to get curious with tech advancements, including artificial intelligence applications in day to day life.
Today, techNL launched a new campaign designed to attract new talent to fulfill the 1.5 billion dollar industries demands here. The new campaign titled ‘Making Waves in Newfoundland and Labrador’ highlights what makes work and life in tech within the province so unique.
Over the next three days, innovation week in St. John’s will host speakers on AI and the latest on scaling a tech company. More details can be found at www.findyourfuturenl.caPost Views: 74
No extra money for cost-of-living rebates in fall fiscal updateBy Ben Cleary — October 31, 2023
The province delivered a fall fiscal update today that showed a slight improvement in the…Post Views: 38
Opposition parties concerned about extra borrowing, cost-of-living in fall fiscal udpateBy David Salter — October 31, 2023
With little change in the province’s fiscal update, the opposition parties were tempered in their…Post Views: 35