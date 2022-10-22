Sheshatshiu man charged with attempted murder

Sheshatshiu RCMP have charged 36-year-old Christopher Abraham with attempted murder and multiple other offences, following a residential disturbance at a home within the community early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., police officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an injured man who required urgent medical attention. He was transported to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for medical treatment.

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Assault with a weapon

Mischief

Uttering threats

The investigation is continuing with assistance being provided by RCMP officers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachment and Labrador District General Investigation Services.