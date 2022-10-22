Sheshatshiu man charged with attempted murder

Sheshatshiu RCMP have charged 36-year-old Christopher Abraham with attempted murder and multiple other offences, following a residential disturbance at a home within the community early Friday morning.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., police officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an injured man who required urgent medical attention. He was transported to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for medical treatment.
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts
- Assault with a weapon
- Mischief
- Uttering threats
The investigation is continuing with assistance being provided by RCMP officers from Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachment and Labrador District General Investigation Services.