Shania Twain to headline Churchill Park Music Festival

One of Canada’s most celebrated entertainers, and a global icon, will be headlining the Churchill Park Music Festival. The five-time GRAMMY award-winner and top-selling female country-pop artist in music history is expected to play all her hits, over two nights on her only Canadian stop this summer. The dates are Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 at Churchill Park in St. John’s.



Special guests include Alan Doyle and Lindsay Ell on August 16 and TALK on August 17. More artists to be announced soon.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Twain rose from rags to riches to become the biggest-selling female country artist of all time. Her smash hit recordings from 1995 to 2004 broke numerous sales records and established her as an international superstar.

She is the only female artist to have three consecutive albums sell more than 10 million copies in the United States. Her third album, Come On Over (1997), is the best-selling country album of all time, the biggest-selling album of the 1990s and the sixth biggest-selling in US history. An Officer of the Order of Canada and a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, she was the first non-American to be named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards.

She has won nearly 200 major international awards.





