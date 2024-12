Several school closures due to severe weather

There are several school closures and delays this morning due to severe weather.

The following schools are closed all day:

James Cook Memorial

Lake Melville School

Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Peacock Primary School

Queen of Peace Middle School

The following schools are closed for the morning with an announcement coming regarding afternoon classes:

Amos Comenius Memorial School

Bayside Academy

Canon Richards Memorial Academy

Henry Gordon Academy

Holy Cross School Complex

Labrador Straits Academy

Mary Simms All Grade

Phoenix Academy

St. Lewis Academy

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

Truman Eddison Memorial

Viking Trail Academy

William Gillett Academy

Cloud River Academy in Roddickton has a two-hour delayed opening.