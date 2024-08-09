Several people narrowly escape fiery crash in Torbay; man arrested for suspicion of impaired driving

It was a harrowing scene.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police and first responders were called to a collision in front of Torbay’s fire department and health care clinic. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames after striking a flag pole.

The occupants of that oncoming vehicle say they’re lucky be alive today. They took to social media just hours after the incident to recount their frightening experience. The women, who are sisters, report the approaching vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed and was weaving. “All we seen was headlights flying towards us in our lane,” the woman wrote. “I slammed on the brakes!”

The speeding vehicle then hit the sidewalk and a flag pole, causing the vehicle to flip several times, eventually bursting into flames. “I thought whoever was in there was dead,” she said on her Facebook post.

She ran towards the vehicle, asking if anyone was inside. She kicked the windshield and reportedly pulled the man out. She said the man was covered in blood with obvious signs of intoxication.

NTV News contacted the RNC this morning and are awaiting details. However, a man is captured on video being handcuffed by officers, while screaming “Oh my God, I could have hurt somebody.”

When contacted this morning, the woman opted not to comment, saying she’s still shaken by what happened.

NTV is tracking the story.