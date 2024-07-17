Seniors Party in the Park Scheduled for today

The City of St. John’s is hosting its annual Party in the Park today from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The party takes place on the lawn by the Bowring Park Bungalow. Party in the Park is a free event for seniors which includes local entertainment along with light refreshments, giveaways and more.

The City offers a bus to pick up attendees at selected senior complexes around the city.

A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available on a first come first serve basis, at the Bowring Park Bungalow. All other vehicles that have accessible permits are permitted to drive through the park and drop off those attending the event. Enter via the end gates by the large duck pond.