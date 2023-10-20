Seniors’ Advocate Issues Statement Regarding Rate Increases for Private-Paying Residents

Seniors’ Advocate Susan Walsh is welcoming an announcement by Minister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne regarding increased monthly rates provided for government-subsidized beds in personal care homes and community care homes.

Walsh says the increase is a welcome move forward and demonstrates the important role of personal care homes.

The Seniors’ Advocate office has also been contacted by numerous private-pay residents and family members who have been notified that their rates will also increase.

In some cases, residents have received a 30-day notice of the increase and fear not having time to explore alternate options and ultimately eviction if they cannot afford the increased rate. There are about 600 seniors who could be impacted by this increase.

Many personal care homes are working with their private-pay residents on this issue.