Search underway for missing snowmobiler near Natuashish

A 41-year-old man who was traveling alone on a snowmobile is missing after being reported overdue from a hunting trip in an area between Mistastin Lake and Natuashish on Monday.

The man left a cabin in the Mistastin Lake area by himself around 6 a.m. Later that night, police received a report indicating that he had not returned to the cabin. Ice and weather conditions in the area were reported as poor at the time of his travel.

On Tuesday, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center was engaged and conducted significant aerial searches of the area using a Cormorant helicopter and Hercules support aircraft. Aerial searches by PAL Airlines have also been conducted. Ground Search and Rescue teams from Natuashish and Sheshatshiu are continuing to conduct ground searches of the vast area, with assistance from an Air Borealis aircraft and helicopter.

The search for the missing man is continuing.