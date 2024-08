Search efforts are continuing for 51-year-old Myra Jane Barter who was last seen in Piccadilly on Aug. 3.

Over the course of the weekend, numerous searches on land by Stephenville Search and Rescue, as well as searches in the air were conducted without any sign of the missing woman. Today, RCMP Police Dog Services is engaged in the continued search efforts.

Anyone having information that could assist police in locating Myra Barter is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.