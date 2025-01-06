Schools reopen with new cellphone policy

Schools across the province reopen today after the Christmas break which began on December 20.

There will be a Mid Winter Break from February 21 to 24 and the Easter Break begins on April 17.

A new cellphone policy is also in place as of today. Under the policy, students in grades K-6 are encouraged not to bring personal electronic devices to school and will not have access to devices during school hours. Students in Grade 7 to Level 4 who bring a personal electronic device to school must switch it off and store it out of sight during instructional hours. Students can access their devices during recess and lunch breaks.

Individual exemptions to the policy may be provided for medical and educational reasons.