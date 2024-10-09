Scheduled Power System Upgrade at Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre

There will be a scheduled power system upgrade at the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre in Twillingate today from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The site will be supported by emergency power. The emergency department will remain open, and emergency medical imaging and laboratory services will continue to be available, however routine and walk-in medical imaging and electrocardiogram services will not be available. Routine laboratory will be provided until 10:45 a.m. before closing for the day.

Staff will be on-site to assist with directing visitors and patients if needed.