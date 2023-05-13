Saturday Forecast Update

Good Saturday morning!
The day will start dry across the Island, but rain and showers (some heavy) will arrive west and south this afternoon. If you’ve got anything to do outdoors today in those areas, I highly suggest trying during the first half of the day. The rest of the island should remain dry until this evening, or tonight.
Rain and wet snow become more widespread in Labrador today as an area of low pressure develops over the region.
High temperatures will peak in the lower to mid-teens across a large part of the Island and southern Labrador. Northern and western Labrador, along with parts of Newfoundland in onshore (southerly) winds, will see highs cooler… generally in the lower to mid single digits.
Have a great day!
Eddie