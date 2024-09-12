Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges recalled due to fire hazard

Several Samsung Slide-In Electric Ranges have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

Humans and pets can accidentally activate the front-mounted knobs on the ranges, posing a fire hazard. There have been nearly 60 reports of incidents in Canada, and about seven reports of injuries.

Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to ensure that children and pets are kept away from the knobs, to not leave objects on the range when not in use, and to check that the knobs are off before leaving home or going to sleep.

Consumers can contact Samsung Canada to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.

The recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with the model numbers:

NE58F9500SS/AC

NE58F9710WS/AC

NE58H9950WS/AC

NE58K9500SG/AC

NE58K9850WG/AC

NE58K9850WS/AC

NE58M9430SS/AC

NE58R9311SS/AC

NE58R9430SG/AC

NE63A8315SS/AC