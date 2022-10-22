Salvation Army opens warming centre in C.B.S. amid storm-related power outages

The Salvation Army is opening a warming centre in Long Pond, Conception Bay South, amid power outages during Saturday’s snow storm.

The centre was scheduled to open to residents at 9 p.m. People are asked to use caution if driving to the centre.

Newfoundland Power is reporting a wide range of storm-related power outages in St. John’s, Conception Bay South, the Southern Shore, Whitbourne, Conception Bay North, the Cape Shore, Sunnyside, Clarenville, the Bonavista Peninsula, Gander, Glenwood, Twillingate and New-Wes-Valley.

Newfoundland Power warned that severe weather, zero visibility and deteriorating road conditions are making it difficult for its crews to respond safely. Plows are being taken off the roads in some areas. The company said it will continue to respond as soon as it’s safe to do so.