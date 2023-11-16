Salvation Army Launches its 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in this province has officially launched the 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest public fundraising event of the year.

The Salvation Army serves over 70,000 people in the province and provides over 100,000 free meals and Christmas assistance to more than 12,500 individuals. To meet these needs, the provincial goal of the Kettle Campaign is $800,000.

Donations will be accepted from now until Christmas Eve by cash, credit, or debit at any Salvation Army Kettle.