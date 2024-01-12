Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Raises Over $1.2 Million

The Salvation Army in this province has raised over $1.2 million during the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The campaign ran from November 13 to December 23.

“With the general lack of affordability having a toll on the emotional and physical well-being of our communities, we have seen an incredible increase in the number of people seeking assistance this Christmas,” says Major Jamie Locke, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations. “Through your donation, we are giving hope to those struggling in every corner of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign stay locally and are used to fund programs and services across Newfoundland and Labrador.