Salmon angling tourism struggles in the summer heat

By Colleen Lewis
Published on July 26, 2023 at 4:22 pm
Updated on July 26, 2023 8:26 pm

In some rivers around the province, dead salmon have been washing up. The cause is likely the high water temperatures, according to conservationists, but on the Gander and Exploit’s Rivers experienced anglers says there is reason to be concerned for the future.

Don Pelly has been fishing the Exploit’s for over 60 years. He says DFO’s decision to only open the rivers in the morning hours is a good step, but he believes it should be closed completely. His concern is that fish may become trapped in the tributaries and be unable to continue their journey to spawn. He says the impacts won’t be known for another four or five years.

On the Gander River, outfitter and conservationist Calvin Francis says he is worried that the temperatures int he last couple of years is hurting the industry. He says salmon head to deeper water in the face of warmer water, and many pools along the river are more difficult to access with lower levels.

Both conservationists say poaching is also a concern whenever the fish are left vulnerable.

Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the Author
Colleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
