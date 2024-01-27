Rum Ragged among performers announced for the 36th annual ECMA Awards Show

The East Coast Music Association has announced a spectacular line-up of performers for the marquee event of the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards, at the Delta Prince Edward Confederation Ballroom in Charlottetown on Thursday, May 2.
The show, co-hosted by Damhnait Doyle and Rose Cousins, will include performances by The East Pointers (PE), Tara MacLean (PE), Rum Ragged (NL), Morgan Toney (CB), Maggie Andrew (NS), KAYO (NS), Jenn Grant (NS/PE), Émilie Landry (NB), and Lennie Gallant (PE).
“This line-up for the 2024 East Coast Music Awards is a fantastic cross section of the music scene of today,” says Andy McLean, CEO of ECMA. “With everything from pop to hip hop, electronic, and traditional sounds, this show celebrates many facets of the music being made on the east coast, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the stage light up on May 2.”
