Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced three new inductees into the Regatta Hall of Fame: Timothy Gibbons, in the category of Rower/ Crew; the 1958 Police Crew, in the category of Rower/ Crew; and Campbell Feehan, in the category of Rower/Crew.

“This year we have added three worthy inductees to the Regatta Hall of Fame,” said Ashley Peach, President of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee. “Our Hall of Fame is a place to honour those past and present who have contributed significantly and have been the foundation of making the Royal St. John’s Regatta the incredible event it is.”

“We take pride in ensuring deserving candidates are inducted into the Hall of Fame each year,” said Don Kelly, Chairperson of the Hall of Fame Committee. “We take passion in recognizing these exceptional individuals and an outstanding team, and highly encourage people to submit a nomination for future inductees.”

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be hosted by the City of St. John’s on Wednesday, July 31st.